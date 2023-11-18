Authorities investigating after human remains found in Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human skeletal remains were found Saturday morning in a wooded area off of Light House Drive.

We’re told the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Division is currently on the scene and processing the area.

According to authorities, the remains will be transported to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy and identification.

The sheriff’s office said no foul play is suspected.

You’re asked to contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 434-332-9708 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 if you have information regarding this incident. Community members can also leave a tip online through the P3 app on mobile devices.