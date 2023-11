NELSON COUNTY, Va. – In Nelson County, crews are working to put out a fire on Afton Mountain.

Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at noon Email Address Click here to sign up

The Virginia Department of Forestry said it started as a brush fire after a pick-up truck went up in flames on the side of I-64.

According to the Virginia Department of Forestry, as of Friday afternoon, the fire is 29 acres in size and is 75% contained.

Officials said helicopters are being used to dump water onto the flames.