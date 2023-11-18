Former Franklin County Sheriff’s Office employee accused of sexually abusing young girl found guilty

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A former Franklin County Sheriff’s Office employee who is accused of sexually abusing a young girl was found guilty Friday.

The trial against Justin Sigmon, who is charged with abusive sexual contact with a minor, began Tuesday.

According to online court documents submitted by the FBI, the 47-year-old was on a cruise with his family when a witness reported observing Sigmon molesting a girl under ten years old.

Investigators said there is also video recorded by the witness and surveillance video of the incident that allegedly took place in the dining room area of the ship.

Sigmon has been in a Miami jail without bond since May.

Sentencing is set for Jan. 12, 2024 at 1:30 p.m.