Latoya: 30 Days of Hope

There are more than 750 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is sharing the stories of one child who needs a home every day in November in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2023 marks the seventh year 10 News is doing this series.

Latoya is a teen who is fun and outgoing, works hard academically and is full of energy.

“I would describe a family as funny, nice, kind, loving, sweet,” she said.

Latoya is energetic, loves school and is well-liked because she’s so friendly.

The 13-year-old likes to play board games or any activity that involves running and jumping outdoors.

“I like jumping on a trampoline, I like going to the pool, play soccer and sometimes play outside, play imaginary things and stuff,” said Latoya. “I’m nice and I’m cool. I can say when I’m wrong and when I’m right.”

She’s one of hundreds of kids who can be adopted in Virginia.

“I just want to belong in a family because I wasn’t treated right in my family so I think when I go to another family they’ll treat me better than I ever was treated. I would like to go on vacations, out to eat, stuff that a normal family would do,” she said.

Latoya enjoys eating all kinds of foods and baking things like cookies and muffins. Latoya enjoys participating in gymnastics and dance classes.

“In a family I want to be loved, cared for and I want to be able to do stuff that I’m supposed to do like cook and stuff. Belonging somewhere that people need you, people want to have you.”

Latoya enjoys making jewelry, listening to music, watching movies and going to community outings.

Latoya desires a family with no pets that will love her unconditionally and be able to offer her one-on-one attention. Her ideal family is one where she will be loved and cared for. Will you be the family to show Latoya what unconditional love really is?

There are about 5,000 children in Virginia’s foster care program and more than 750 of those children can be adopted. If you have questions about foster care/adoption, contact the VDSS Division of Family Services Adoption Recruitment Coordinator, at adoptioninquiries@dss.virginia.gov.

You can see more about Latoya here. I Belong Project™ videos are a project of Virginia’s Kids Belong in cooperation with America’s Kids Belong.

