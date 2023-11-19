Izzy: 30 Days of Hope

There are more than 750 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is sharing the stories of one child who needs a home every day in November in 30 Days of Hope. The children are of all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2023 marks the seventh year 10 News is doing this series.

A teen who has a desire to strive and accomplish her goals. Izzy enjoys laughing and meeting new people.

“My friends would describe me as chaotic, funny, really smart, creative,” said Izzy.

The 17-year-old believes adults in her life should be role models to teach her how to do better or be better in life.

“Something that’s important to me in relationships is trust and loyalty, and family time, especially relationships with my family. I like to spend time with them,” said Izzy, who has a twin sister. “Why I want to belong in a family is because I need someone to support me. I need someone to care for me. I’ve never really had someone caring for me growing up, so I would like to have that, have a mother figure and a father figure.”

If Izzy opened a store, she would sell handbags, makeup and shoes.

“I love shoes!” she exclaimed.

Izzy would like to go to Tokyo on vacation and see the Hello Kitty museum, her favorite character.

She is very creative with room design and décor and may be interested in fashion design and/or being a photographer. Izzy also has a love for arts and crafts.

She hopes to be in a home where there is trust and permanency and wants a family who is understanding. Could you be that family to give Izzy the support and care she is looking for?

There are about 5,000 children in Virginia’s foster care program and more than 750 of those children can be adopted. If you have questions about foster care/adoption, contact the VDSS Division of Family Services Adoption Recruitment Coordinator, at adoptioninquiries@dss.virginia.gov.

