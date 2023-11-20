Drumstick Dash organizers searching for last minute volunteers

ROANOKE, Va. – Run to the Drumstick Dash before you gobble ‘till you wobble!

Sign up for WSLS Insider to gain access to exclusive content, contests, and more! Email Address Click here to sign up

The Roanoke Rescue Mission’s Drumstick Dash is only a few days away.

Packet pick up has already started for people taking part in the Thanksgiving Day 5K and family walk.

Organizer Kevin Berry said they’re still looking for volunteers to help them direct traffic the day of.

“When you’re considering what you’re going to do we ask you to think about what would you do if your mother or father were staying at the mission. Would you sign up for the dash?” Berry said. “Because that’s what’s at stake.”

The proceeds from the race help provide over 200,000 meals for people in need and support the Rescue Mission’s daily operations.

Several roads will be closed in downtown for the event, for more information, click here. See the race map below.