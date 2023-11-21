44º
Father to serve 20 years in connection to baby’s death in Bedford County

The incident happened in May 2022

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

FILE: Jordan Cody Scheffler, of Vinton (Bedford County Sheriff's Office)

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – The father who was arrested for the death of his 2-month-old baby back in 2022 has been sentenced.

Authorities responded to the call in May 2022 for a 2-month-old who wasn’t breathing, as we previously reported.

Jordan Scheffler of Vinton, the father, was arrested and charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of felony child neglect.

On Tuesday (Nov. 21, 2023), Scheffler was sentenced to 30 years for second-degree murder with 10 years suspended and 10 years for child abuse/neglect.

According to court documents, he will serve a total of 20 years because the sentences will run concurrently with one another.

