No one hurt after Henry Co. vehicle fire

FIELDALE, Va. – No one was hurt in a vehicle fire that shut down Route 220 South in Fieldale on Monday, according to Fieldale Volunteer Fire Company Deputy Chief Keith Sink.

The call for the vehicle fire came in on Monday afternoon at the 609 exit, Deputy Chief Sink said.

We’re told Fieldale Volunteer Fire Company crews responded with a utility truck and a fire engine.

When crews got to the scene, they saw the vehicle which was fully engulfed in flames surrounded by a circular ring of fire in the surrounding grassy area due to extensive dry weather.

The fire was extinguished using around 700 gallons of water, according to Deputy Chief Sink.

Luckily, crews said the vehicle’s occupant was able to escape and move to a safe area unharmed.

Southbound lanes of Route 220 were blocked off by three Henry County Sheriff’s Office vehicles while crews worked to put the fire out.