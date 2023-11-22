🔒INSIDER | Tell us - What are you most thankful for this year?

Thanksgiving Day is almost here, and while many of us are looking forward to stuffing our faces (myself included), it’s also a time to reflect on what we cherish most.

Life moves fast, and at times, it’s easy to get lost in the chaos, but it’s important to pause for a moment and consider the many blessings bestowed upon us.

For instance, not everyone has a family to sit around the dinner table with and others simply cannot afford a Thanksgiving feast.

Times are hard, and while it doesn’t take much to focus on what we don’t have, it’s important that we consider all that we do have—things that can easily be taken for granted.

With that being said, I encourage you to let us know what you’re thankful for this year. You can either fill out the Hearken form below or submit a picture through Pin It of what you’re grateful for, whether that be a family member, a pet or even a roof over your head.

We’ll be sure to share your stories and/or photos during one of our newscasts on Thanksgiving Day.

From our 10 News family to yours, we hope you have a wonderful Thanksgiving.

Have anything you’d like to share? Fill out the Hearken form below. The entry doesn’t have to be long: