Malachi: 30 Days of Hope

There are more than 750 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is sharing the stories of one child who needs a home every day in November in 30 Days of Hope. The children are of all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2023 marks the seventh year 10 News is doing this series.

A 13-year-old who is caring, respectful, and kind and really wants a dad to look up to.

“My favorite season of the year is summer and why is because you get to go to the pool and do fun stuff,” said Malachi.

He likes reading and watching TV but also loves being active.

“My favorite thing to do is sports. I’m good at football, soccer, basketball,” he said. “Some things that make me feel happy are going out, spending time with my family and playing with Legos.”

He would like to go out with his family on the weekends to do things.

“What do I want people to know about me? I want them to know that I am a kind and loyal person. I’m friendly.”

Malachi really hopes for a dad—a strong, consistent, and loving male figure—but he also has an open heart to having a mom.

“I would describe a family to be loyal to each other. Parents would be kind to each other, not scream at each other,” said the teen.

He’s interested in joining the Navy Seals and would love a German Shepherd as a pet.

Malachi has a great ability to identify and clearly label/express his emotions. He needs a very open family who understands that kids are more than the bad things they have experienced. Could you be the mom or dad that gentle Malachi is hoping for?

There are about 5,000 children in Virginia’s foster care program and more than 750 of those children can be adopted. If you have questions about foster care/adoption, contact the VDSS Division of Family Services Adoption Recruitment Coordinator, at adoptioninquiries@dss.virginia.gov.

You can see more about Malachi here. I Belong Project™ videos are a project of Virginia’s Kids Belong in cooperation with America’s Kids Belong.

To see other 30 Days of Hope stories visit us here.

We also have a list of frequently asked questions about foster care and adoption including the qualifications, cost, and training required in this link.