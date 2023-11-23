Breylin: 30 Days of Hope

There are more than 750 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is sharing the stories of one child who needs a home every day in November in 30 Days of Hope. The children are of all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2023 marks the seventh year 10 News is doing this series.

A 12-year-old who loves playing football and wants to be adopted.

“Football is my favorite sport because that’s my favorite thing to do. I’m very strong, and I have an arm. I like to throw the ball,” said Breylin, who is outgoing and honest.

“I’d like to learn how to do Sudoku. I’m not really good at Sudoku right now, but I want to get better at it because it’s just a fun puzzle. I got addicted to it very, very quick,” he said. “I don’t have a favorite food because I like to eat a lot. I like spaghetti; I like fettuccine, everything my parents cook I like it. I just like eating. That’s something I like to do.”

He wants to be a truck driver.

“My favorite model is out there right now. It’s called the Volvo VNL 860, and I really like it because it just looks cool—the bright headlights, the big trailer. I like the beds. I like the colors too—the dark blue—I want that color.”

Breylin takes pride in being helpful.

“Parents would take care of me, pay the light bills, do what they’re supposed to do, and I would do my part,” he said. “I hope for in a family we can get along, and I hope the family I go to is not that stern. They’re kind of stern, but they’re kind of not at the same time. It’s medium, play some football with them. I want them to be active with me, going out to places, getting ice cream and doing stuff.”

Breylin is ready for a permanent family and has significant potential when matched with a family that can provide him structure, an active lifestyle, and opportunities for personal success.

Breylin relates best in small social settings where there is one-to-one communication.

There are about 5,000 children in Virginia’s foster care program and more than 750 of those children can be adopted. If you have questions about foster care/adoption, contact the VDSS Division of Family Services Adoption Recruitment Coordinator, at adoptioninquiries@dss.virginia.gov.

You can see more about Breylin here. I Belong Project™ videos are a project of Virginia’s Kids Belong in cooperation with America’s Kids Belong.

To see other 30 Days of Hope stories visit us here.

We also have a list of frequently asked questions about foster care and adoption including the qualifications, cost, and training required in this link.