Lynchburg community feeds 200 neighbors in need

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg community came together to feed their neighbors on Thanksgiving.

More than 50 volunteers, church members and students came together to cook and serve meals to people in need.

Become an Insider and get exclusive content, access to contests and behind the scenes access to the WSLS newsroom! Email Address Click here to sign up

It was all part of the ‘They Eat, We Eat’ event.

Organizer William Richards Sr. says he’s grateful for everyone who showed up and he woke up Friday morning with a smile on his face.

“This event showed that we have the potential to touch other people’s lives and work interchangeably as long we put out what we’re trying to do. It’s going to draw that positive energy and people will come,” said Richards Sr.

He says he’d like to organize another meal next month for Christmas and is looking for ideas and volunteers.

If you’d like to get involved, contact Richards Sr. by calling 240-716-2729.