Michael: 30 Days of Hope

There are more than 750 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is sharing the stories of one child who needs a home every day in November in 30 Days of Hope. The children are of all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2023 marks the seventh year 10 News is doing this series.

Michael is outgoing and likes being outside.

“I love the farm life,” said the 14-year-old. “I’ve done it ever since I was four or five years old, driving combines, driving semis, tractor trailers, driving green carts, driving tractors. I’m a country boy, and I just love being out when I’m on the combines and listening to my music.”

He plays guitar and likes playing country music, but he also loves rap music.

“I love NLE Choppa and Lil Yachty. Lil Yachty is the most inspiring rapper you could ever listen to,” said Michael. “An apple a day keeps the doctor away. Mine is one box of mac and cheese keeps Michael happy. I go home, eat a box of mac and cheese every night; that’s my routine.”

Michael is very curious, outgoing, and creative and just wants a home where he feels safe, loved, and accepted.

“Belonging in a family is I have a mom, I have a dad. I’d like to have a parent, and I’d like to be in a household where everybody’s on the same page, everybody knows what’s going on, everybody knows what’s happening and to me, a family is you have kids, you have people you can relate to.”

He likes playing basketball, building projects and going to church.

He would benefit from a family that is patient with him as he learns to trust them. Could you provide this home for Michael?

There are about 5,000 children in Virginia’s foster care program and more than 750 of those children can be adopted. If you have questions about foster care/adoption, contact the VDSS Division of Family Services Adoption Recruitment Coordinator, at adoptioninquiries@dss.virginia.gov.

You can see more about Michael here. I Belong Project™ videos are a project of Virginia’s Kids Belong in cooperation with America’s Kids Belong.

We also have a list of frequently asked questions about foster care and adoption including the qualifications, cost, and training required in this link.