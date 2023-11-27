Roanoke City Schools receives more than $7M to combat learning loss, chronic absenteeism

ROANOKE, Va. – Schools across the Commonwealth are finalizing their plans for Governor Glenn Youngkin’s ALL In VA initiative.

The initiative comes as math and reading SOL scores continue to be below pre-pandemic levels.

Virginia schools are set to receive $418 million to combat learning loss and other impacts among students from COVID-19.

The funds will be divided for different uses – 70% of the funds will be used to address learning loss, 20% for the Virginia Literacy Act, and 10% to curb chronic absenteeism.

“We wanted to take time and look strategically at our areas and needs,” said Roanoke City Public Schools Chief Academic Officer, Archie Freeman.

Roanoke City Schools and the majority of other districts are using their funds to hire more tutors, support staff, and attendance specialists.

Some districts will be paying tutors upwards of $40 an hour.

Officials are already looking at ways to fill these new positions.

“First thing we are looking at our teachers that might be willing to adjust their schedule, then we look at our retirees,” said Freeman. “Also individuals that have different careers that can come in and help. We are also trying to make sure, of course, everyone is pulling from colleges.”

Another area of concern is too many students are missing school. Roanoke is combatting this by addressing the barriers keeping kids out of the classroom.

“So we are trying to remove the barriers to providing all the needs at school for our students to make sure they not only get to school on time, but have what they need at school while they are there. Even from meals, even to clothing. Some of our schools have clothing closets,” said Freeman.

The Department of Education said it’s allocating funds based on a district’s size and need.

Here’s how funding breaks down across some school districts in Southwest Virginia:

Montgomery County School - more than $3 million

Lynchburg City Schools - more than $3.7 million

Danville Public Schools - more than $3.8 million

Roanoke City - almost $8 million

Some initiatives are already being rolled out and districts like Roanoke City and Roanoke County already have new tutoring positions listed on their websites.