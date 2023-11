COVINGTON, Va. – Alleghany High School will be closed on Wednesday, Nov. 29, due to a disruption in water service, according to Alleghany Highlands Public Schools officials.

Have breaking news delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

We’re told a water leak in the building was quickly contained and maintenance staff will work to make sure the school is safe for students and staff to return on Thursday.

All other schools in the AHPS division will operate as normal.