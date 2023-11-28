Smoke seen at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport caused by brush fire, crews say

ROANOKE, Va. – If you saw smoke near the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport on Tuesday afternoon, don’t worry - the smoke was from a brush fire, which is now fully contained, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.
Smoke could be seen from the main roadway around 3 p.m. Tuesday, as shown in the photo above. By around 3:25 p.m., the area was cleared.
High winds were impacting some flight arrivals and departures, airport officials posted on their X account Tuesday.
10 News has reached out to learn more about the cause of the fire, and this article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.