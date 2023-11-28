38º
Smoke seen at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport caused by brush fire, crews say

Fire is fully contained

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Smoke at Roanoke airport caused by brush fire, crews say (WSLS)

ROANOKE, Va. – If you saw smoke near the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport on Tuesday afternoon, don’t worry - the smoke was from a brush fire, which is now fully contained, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

Smoke could be seen from the main roadway around 3 p.m. Tuesday, as shown in the photo above. By around 3:25 p.m., the area was cleared.

High winds were impacting some flight arrivals and departures, airport officials posted on their X account Tuesday.

10 News has reached out to learn more about the cause of the fire, and this article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

