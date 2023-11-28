Fire destroys Vinton home, no one hurt

Vinton home a total loss after fire, no one hurt (Credit: Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department)

VINTON, Va. – The cause of the fire that destoyed a Vinton home is under investigation, according to the Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department.

On Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 3:18 p.m., crews responded to the 1800 block of Meadows Court for the report of a house fire.

Heavy black smoke was seen as crews drove to the area of the fire, officials said. When they arrived, they found the one-story home heavily involved in the fire.

It took responding units about 45 minutes to get the fire under control, authorities said.

Officials said they have determined that the home is a total loss. The neighboring house sustained minor damage to the siding as a result of the fire.

Crews said two people were inside at the time, but were able to escape unharmed. A cat is still missing.

One of the two residents were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, but was not sent to the hospital, authorities said.

Three total people live in the home, and will all be staying with family, according to the Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department.

Multiple units from Roanoke County and Roanoke City responded to the call, and the Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.