Three residents displaced after Danville fire

DANVILLE, Va. – Three people made it out of a Danville house fire unharmed Monday night, according to the Danville Fire Department.

It happened at about 8:45 p.m. in the 200 block of Woodberry Avenue, right off Piney Forest Road as shown in the map below.

After investigating the incident, the fire marshal determined that the blaze was the result of unattended cooking.

Authorities said the fire burned the kitchen and left significant smoke and heat damage throughout the remainder of the home.

The residents have been displaced and are now receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

Fortunately, no firefighters were injured in the fire, which took nearly two hours to put out.

“Thanks to the Danville Police Department for traffic and scene control,” said the Danville Fire Department. “Thanks to the Danville Life Saving Crew for medical monitoring during the incident. Thanks to the Danville Utilities for their support.”