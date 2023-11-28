Zayden: 30 Days of Hope

There are more than 750 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is sharing the stories of one child who needs a home every day in November in 30 Days of Hope. The children are of all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2023 marks the seventh year 10 News is doing this series.

Zayden is an energetic, happy child who loves to talk and be with others.

“If I had a superpower, it would be running fast,” said the 10-year-old.

When he is not drawing, he loves to play with stuffed animals and toys. His favorite show is SpongeBob.

“My favorite season of the year is summer. I like to eat pancakes,” said Zayden.

How would Zayden describe his ideal family?

“A good family. If anyone’s bad, they can take privileges away because it would be fair, and if they’re being good, they would let them have what they want,” he said.

He frequently thinks about others and how he can help. If Zayden could change the world, it would be “helping people not be poor.”

He is eager to please and doesn’t want to disappoint anyone. Could you be the family to give Zayden a loving home where he feels safe and is encouraged to follow his dreams?

There are about 5,000 children in Virginia’s foster care program and more than 750 of those children can be adopted. If you have questions about foster care/adoption, contact the VDSS Division of Family Services Adoption Recruitment Coordinator, at adoptioninquiries@dss.virginia.gov.

You can see more about Zayden here. I Belong Project™ videos are a project of Virginia’s Kids Belong in cooperation with America’s Kids Belong.

To see other 30 Days of Hope stories visit us here.

We also have a list of frequently asked questions about foster care and adoption including the qualifications, cost, and training required in this link.