Leyem: 30 Days of Hope

There are more than 750 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is sharing the stories of one child who needs a home every day in November in 30 Days of Hope. The children are of all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2023 marks the seventh year 10 News is doing this series.

Leyem is an outgoing 12-year-old who enjoys fast cars, video games with cars and riding his bike and scooter outside.

“If I was to go back in time, I’d probably travel to the dinosaur age because I’d be able to see dinosaurs. I’m scared, but you know it’s cool. Can I go back now?” said Leyem.

He would like to learn how to cook.

“I love vehicles. I’m passionate and clothes, shoes, sports,” he said. “When I’m inside, I like to just chill, watch TV, maybe spend time with family, spend time with my pets.”

Leyem loves to laugh. He also wants to be part of a forever family.

“A grown-up is supposed to take care of you, help you. You have to be trustworthy, honest, loyal, respectful, just be there for you,” said Leyem.

Leyem does well in school and his favorite subjects are math, history, and social sciences. Leyem loves to be helpful and have jobs he can complete around the house.

He is searching for a family who “will just be there” for him. Could you be the family that will help Leyem thrive by showing him trust and stability?

There are about 5,000 children in Virginia’s foster care program and more than 750 of those children can be adopted. If you have questions about foster care/adoption, contact the VDSS Division of Family Services Adoption Recruitment Coordinator, at adoptioninquiries@dss.virginia.gov.

