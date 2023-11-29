Martinsville house fire leaves $60,000 in damages

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – A Martinsville home is left with $60,000 in damages after a fire Wednesday morning.

Martinsville officials said at 8:31 a.m. Wednesday, Martinsville Fire & EMS was dispatched regarding a structure fire at 314 Forest Street. At around 8:35 a.m., we’re told the first engine arrived to find a fire in a two-story home.

At the scene, firefighters found an occupant and a dog trapped on the rear porch roof, both of which were rescued before crews worked to put out the fire.

Officials said firefighters rescued an additional dog and said there were no other occupants of the home. Crews controlled the fire by 9:32 a.m., with operations continuing until 11:34 a.m. to ensure complete extinguishment.

According to Martinsville officials, there were no reported injuries, however, one occupant was transported to SOVAH Health of Martinsville for evaluation. The American Red Cross provided support services to affected occupants at the scene.

Crews said preliminary damage estimates amount to $60,000 with extensive damage to the second floor and attic, accompanied by water and smoke damage.

We’re told following an investigation, the Fire Marshal attributed the cause of the fire to supplemental heating on the second floor, with an absence of operational smoke detectors in the home.

Martinsville Fire & EMS urges Martinsville and Henry County citizens to install free smoke detectors. Residents of Martinsville can call 1-276-403-5325, while Henry County residents can contact the Henry County Department of Public Safety at 1-276-634-4660 for installation.

Additionally, the department emphasizes the safe use of supplemental heating devices in homes. Precautionary measures include never leaving supplemental heaters unattended and maintaining a minimum three-foot distance from all combustibles, adhering strictly to the manufacturer’s recommendations. For inquiries, contact Martinsville Fire & EMS at 1-276-403-5325.