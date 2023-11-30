Franklin County father charged after rushing his daughter to the hospital pleads no contest

Michael Morris was initially charged with felony eluding police back in February after he was speeding and running stop signs while he says his daughter’s pneumonia symptoms took a turn for the worst.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A Franklin County father who faced charges after rushing his daughter to the hospital has pled no contest to a misdemeanor reckless driving charge, which will be amended to a traffic infraction after 6 months.

The charge has since been dropped to a misdemeanor.

