Franklin County father charged after rushing his daughter to the hospital pleads no contest

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A Franklin County father who faced charges after rushing his daughter to the hospital has pled no contest to a misdemeanor reckless driving charge, which will be amended to a traffic infraction after 6 months.
Michael Morris was initially charged with felony eluding police back in February after he was speeding and running stop signs while he says his daughter’s pneumonia symptoms took a turn for the worst.
The charge has since been dropped to a misdemeanor.
