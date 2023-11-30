59º
Franklin County father charged after rushing his daughter to the hospital pleads no contest

Alyssa Rae, Noon Anchor / Special Projects & Investigative Reporter

Michael Morris was initially charged with felony eluding police back in February after he was speeding and running stop signs while he says his daughter’s pneumonia symptoms took a turn for the worst. (WSLS 10)

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A Franklin County father who faced charges after rushing his daughter to the hospital has pled no contest to a misdemeanor reckless driving charge, which will be amended to a traffic infraction after 6 months.

Michael Morris was initially charged with felony eluding police back in February after he was speeding and running stop signs while he says his daughter’s pneumonia symptoms took a turn for the worst.

The charge has since been dropped to a misdemeanor.

