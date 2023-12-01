Christiansburg Volunteer Fire Dept. selling shirts to support crew member with cancer

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – The Christiansburg Fire Department is hosting a t-shirt benefit sale to support a firefighter’s fight against cancer.

35-year-old Jeremy Compton was first diagnosed with cancer three years ago, and after years of treatment, he found out the cancer was terminal.

Compton has served the citizens of Montgomery County for 15 years and has been with the fire department since 2014. He is currently a Firefighter/EMT-8 with the rank of Engineer, according to the department.

We first told you about Compton’s fight on Tuesday when Christiansburg firefighters gathered for what they called a haircut party. Twenty crew members shaved their heads in support of Compton.

On Thursday evening, the Christiansburg Volunteer Fire Department announced that they are hosting a t-shirt benefit sale in support of Compton and his family.

Shirts sizes small to extra large are $20 for short sleeves and $23 for long sleeves. Sizes XL and XXXL are $25 for short sleeves and $28 for long sleeves. All proceeds from the benefit sale will go directly to Compton’s fight against cancer, crews said.

If you’d like to order a shirt, click here. There is a shipping option available for those unable to pick up shirts or do not live in the New River Valley area. The deadline to purchase shirts is Jan. 1, 2024.

There are other options to support Compton. The Radford Fire Department is collecting donations through Venmo. Click here for their Venmo information.