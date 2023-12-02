Roanoke Valley’s largest Christmas celebration, Dickens of a Christmas, kicks off

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Valley’s largest Christmas celebration, Dickens of a Christmas, kicked off on Friday night with a Christmas tree lighting.

Downtown Roanoke officials anticipate five to seven thousand people to come out each night.

We spoke to Downtown Roanoke Inc. about what Dickens means to the community.

“It brings in people downtown, they shop they dine, they enjoy the festivities, and then they come back for the next two Fridays before Christmas,” Tina Workman, President and CEO of Downtown Roanoke Inc. said.

The festivities will continue with the Roanoke City Christmas Parade on Dec. 8.