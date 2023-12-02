William Byrd hosts pep rally ahead of Terriers’ first state semifinal

VINTON, Va. – William Byrd students and staff showed up and showed out at their pep rally to celebrate their football team who, for the first time, is advancing to the state semifinals.

From cheers to the band playing, hundreds of students brought their flashlights out to spotlight the team.

The school spirit in this gym was on fire as the whole student body welcomed the guys into the gym.

“Well, its obviously a big part of this school, its exciting for this community because the William Byrd community is nestled around the school and really the culture of the high school and the community go together,” head coach Brad Lutz said.

William Byrd High School will face off against Liberty Christian on Saturday at 2 p.m. in Lynchburg. We’ll have score updates over on our 1st and 10 page here.