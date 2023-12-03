One dead after Danville house fire

DANVILLE, Va. – One person died in a house fire early Sunday morning.

The Danville Fire Department responded to a house fire at 5:25 a.m. located at 129 Schoolfield Drive.

Once crews arrived, they found heavy fire and smoke coming from the front of the home. We’re told one victim was located in the front bedroom and was taken outside, but was determined to be dead.

Firefighters also found one small dog inside the home. The dog was taken outside and received medical treatment.

About 15 first responders battled the fire. Firefighters remained on scene until 8:30 a.m. Other outside agencies that assisted included Danville Life Saving Crew, Danville Police, Danville Electric Dept., and Danville Water & Gas.

The Danville Fire Marshal’s office responded to the scene and later determined the cause of the fire was discarded smoking materials.

The name of the victim is not being released until notification of the family.