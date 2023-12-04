Carilion leaders, construction firms raise final beam on Crystal Spring Tower project

ROANOKE, Va. – Another step forward for the state-of-the-art expansion at Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

On Monday afternoon, Carilion raised the final beam for its new Crystal Spring Tower.

At 12 stories high, it will be home to a cardiovascular institute, new trauma bays, a second helipad, and an expanded emergency room, along with a parking garage.

The tower adds more than 500,000 square feet to Carilion, our region’s only Level 1 trauma center. More than 60 hospitals from across Virginia, West Virginia, and North Carolina all feed into Carilion, as we previously reported.

“We’re at height now, start to see what it’s gonna look like, over the next two-three months exterior will be complete, & then we’ll probably spend about a year working on the parts,” Michael Abbott, Senior Vice President of Hospital Operations said.

The project is expected to be completed in 2025.

