Jeobany: 30 Days of Hope

There are more than 750 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is sharing the stories of one child who needs a home every day in November in 30 Days of Hope. The children are of all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2023 marks the seventh year 10 News is doing this series.

Jeobany said he has dedicated his future to change. He came alone from Honduras to the United States when he was 12 years old.

“My friends say that I’m nice [and] funny,” said Jeobany. “I like playing soccer. I like basketball too. I like all of them—basketball, football. I can play all of them.”

The 17-year-old can’t wait to get a job and said he’s interested in being a soldier or mechanic and learning how to box.

He loves classic Latino music but also enjoys classic rock ‘n roll from the U.S. He recently received a guitar and is eager to keep learning how to play.

“He’s a very smart kid. He likes to learn new things. He’s always asking questions. He notices some of his weak points and some of his strong points. He says he wants to work on his strong points and grow more in his weak points. He’s connected to his emotions,” said someone who knows Jeobany well.

Jeobany said his ideal family would be active and enjoy exercising. He is eager to build relationships and find people who can help him through his journey to adulthood.

He needs supportive parents who will remind him that he is loved and that he has a lot to offer. He would like it if his family spoke Spanish but said his English has improved over time and he is learning more every day.

Will you be that family who will help him see all the good inside of him?

There are about 5,000 children in Virginia’s foster care program and more than 750 of those children can be adopted. If you have questions about foster care/adoption, contact the VDSS Division of Family Services Adoption Recruitment Coordinator, at adoptioninquiries@dss.virginia.gov.

