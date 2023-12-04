Trial dates set for Roanoke Co. pair arrested after dog died in parked car

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Trial dates have been set for the two people who were arrested after allegedly leaving dogs in a parked vehicle in June.

As we reported previously, the incident happened on June 25 when police received reports of two dogs inside a parked vehicle in the 100 block of Luck Avenue SW. When they arrived, they looked inside the vehicle and saw one alert dog and one that appeared to be unresponsive.

The officers immediately began working to open the locked car doors to treat the dogs when they learned one of the dogs had died.

The owners of the vehicle were identified as James Lipscomb and Ashleigh Hutton, both of Roanoke County.

The pair was taken into custody and are now facing charges for animal cruelty, according to court documents.

Court records now show the Grand Jury has returned true bills in their cases.

Lipscomb will head to court on Feb. 29, 2024, for a jury trial, according to court documents. A not-guilty plea has been entered.

Hutton’s court date has been set for March 13, 2024. She has entered a not-guilty plea as well, records show.