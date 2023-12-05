36º
Roanoke police chase ends in crash early Tuesday morning

Roanoke Police say they tried to pull someone over for DUI about 1:30 a.m.

Jenna Zibton, Anchor

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Police say they tried to pull someone over for DUI at about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of 9th Street.

A police chase started after officers say the driver stopped at a 7/11 in the area but provided false info and then drove off.

Police say the driver crashed into a wall at 9th Street and Holland Avenue, after losing control of the vehicle trying to make a turn.

The driver ran off and is still on the run but police say there’s no threat to the community. A female passenger was taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Police say the suspect was wearing a black shirt and gray sweatpants with a black beanie cap.

Jenna weekday mornings at the anchor desk on WSLS 10 Today from 5-7 a.m. She also leads our monthly Solutionaries Series, where we highlight the creative thinkers and doers working to make the world a better place.

