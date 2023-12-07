❄️WEIGH IN: Are you team snow or no?

Heavy snow weighs down trees as snow falls in East Helena, Mont., Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. The first major snowstorm of the season brought up to a foot of snow to the Helena area by Wednesday morning. (AP Photo/Amy Beth Hanson)

As a kid, there was nothing like a snow day. No school, hot cocoa, snow fights - I mean, what more could you ask for?

Now that I’m an adult, I certainly feel a lot different about winter weather. When I was little, the more snow the better - nothing topped getting a day off to spend time with friends and enjoy the beautiful winter day.

Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

But unless you’re a teacher, once you reach adulthood, you’re likely getting called in to work whether you like it or not. From having to clean off the cold slushy mess from your car to having to make sure you make it safely to work, the whole ordeal is much more stressful.

So, if someone were to ask me now if I was team snow or no - I would respond with a resounding NO 😅

But what side are you on? We’d love to know! Take the poll below and let us know your stance:

Wanna know how much snow you can expect this year? Check out this article!