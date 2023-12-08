Roanoke County School Board selects final proposal for new CTE center, renovations to schools

ROANOKE CO., Va. – The Roanoke County School Board has selected a final proposal for a new CTE center and renovations to Glen Cove and W.E. Cundiff elementary schools.

The entire project will cost 130 million dollars.

Of that, 80 million will be dedicated to build the new CTE center and 50 million will be used to renovate and expand the two schools.

“The funding for this project was the result of a memorandum of understanding between the Roanoke County School Board and the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors earlier this year to provide $130 million to allow these projects to start as soon as summer 2024 with a possible completion date of summer-fall 2026,” said Brent Hudson, chairman of the Roanoke County School Board. “We thank the Board of Supervisors for working with us to move these projects forward quickly,” Hudson said.

We’re told the new CTE center, which will replace the Burton Center for Arts & Technology in Salem, will be built on the 28 acres of land adjacent to Peters Creek Road. The school board bought the land in February for more than four million dollars.

New programs will also be coming to the new CTE center, officials said. Those include dental/orthodontic assistant, diesel technician, collision repair, and HVAC.

The main renovation coming to the elementary schools will be the removal of outdated open-concept classrooms, which officials said will allow for more effective instruction and hands-on opportunities.

Officials said construction could begin next summer and could be completed by mid-late 2026.