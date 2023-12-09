Amber Alert issued after 2-year-old Virginia Beach girl abducted

Two-year-old Zuri Dorsey (right) believed to be abducted by 27-year-old Deandre Dorsey (left). (Virginia State Police)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia State Police have issued an Amber Alert for a child abducted on Saturday at 7:15 a.m. from the Virginia Beach area.

Police said the child is believed to be in extreme danger and was last seen at her residence at 1351 Sapphire Drive in Virginia Beach.

Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at noon Email Address Click here to sign up

We’re told the child is two-year-old Zuri Dorsey. Zuri has brown hair and brown eyes, is 2′ tall, and weighs 34 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pair of underwear.

Authorities said Zuri is believed to have been abducted by 27-year-old Deandre Dorsey. Deandre is described as a man with brown hair and black eyes, is 5′11″ tall, and weighs 160 pounds. We’re told he was last seen wearing black jogger pants and a black hoodie.

VSP said they may be in a 2016 Honda Accord with North Carolina registration RAZ9972.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Zuri Dorsey, call 911 or the Virginia Beach Police Department at (757) 385-4401.