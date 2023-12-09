LIST🎅: Where to take photos with Santa in Southwest, Central Virginia

Santa Claus is comin’ to town!

It’s officially the season of all things holly and jolly, and that of course means taking a pic with Old St. Nick.

Become an Insider and get exclusive content, access to contests and behind the scenes access to the WSLS newsroom! Email Address Click here to sign up

If you’re looking to take a photo with Santa while he’s in your neck of the woods, we’ve compiled a list of events where photo-ops will be available.

Here are events where you can take photos with Santa:

If you’d like to take your furry friend for a photo with Santa, here are a few events happening in our area:

For a full list of Christmas events and parades happening near you, click here.

Know of any events we missed? Email lhelkowski@wsls.com with relevant information so we can add it to the list!