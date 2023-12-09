LIST🎅: Where to take photos with Santa in Southwest, Central Virginia

Santa Claus is comin’ to town!
It’s officially the season of all things holly and jolly, and that of course means taking a pic with Old St. Nick.
If you’re looking to take a photo with Santa while he’s in your neck of the woods, we’ve compiled a list of events where photo-ops will be available.
Here are events where you can take photos with Santa:
- Photos with Santa at Towers Shopping Center, Sunday, Dec. 10 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. This event is free to the public.
- Visits and Photos with Santa at Valley View Mall, every day in December through Christmas Eve. Hours vary, click here for more details.
- Photos with Santa at River Ridge Mall, every day in December through Christmas Eve. Hours vary, make a reservation here.
If you’d like to take your furry friend for a photo with Santa, here are a few events happening in our area:
- Pet Photos with Santa at River Ridge Mall in Lynchburg on Mon. Dec. 11 at 10 a.m.
- Paws & Claus at PetSmart locations on Dec. 16 & Dec. 17. Book a slot here.
- Pet Photos with Santa at Bedford Tractor Supply Co. on Monday, Dec. 11 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., hosted by the Bedford Humane Society. Bring a $15 donation.
For a full list of Christmas events and parades happening near you, click here.
Know of any events we missed? Email lhelkowski@wsls.com with relevant information so we can add it to the list!