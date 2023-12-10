Illuminights canceled Sunday, Dec. 10 due to severe weather potential

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – All Illuminights activities, including the Walk of Lights Trail, will be closed on Sunday, Dec. 10 due to the potential for high winds and bands of heavy rain.

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

Event organizers said customers with tickets for Sunday have already been refunded. Customers are asked to allow up to five business days for the refund to hit their card, based on your financial institution’s practices.

If you’re looking to make a visit to Illuminights, there are still available time slots for the remaining days through Saturday, Dec. 30. To book, click here.