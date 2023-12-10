Lynchburg Fire Dept. rescue four people from car after it goes over 50-foot embankment

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Fire Department and other crews helped to rescue four people from a car crash at the dead end of Murray Place just after 12 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Crews said a car with four people in it had crashed through a guardrail, went airborne down a 50-foot embankment and landed upside down on railroad tracks.

Firefighters and technical rescue teams spent two hours extricating two people from the car, whereas the other two passengers were able to get out themselves.

Crews then helped bring all four up the steep embankment and into waiting ambulances.

All four people were taken to the hospital.