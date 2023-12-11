Beverlin: 30 Days of Hope

There are more than 750 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is sharing the stories of one child who needs a home every day in November in 30 Days of Hope. The children are of all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2023 marks the seventh year 10 News is doing this series.

Beverlin is an athletic 10-year-old who loves to be outside.

“My friends might say that I’m nice and kind. I stand up for them when somebody bullies them,” she said.

Beverlin has a lot of favorite activities, including playing soccer, riding horses, playing outside, making bracelets and doing artwork.

“My favorite thing to eat is Chick-fil-A and tacos,” she said.

She enjoys riding roller coasters at Kings Dominion and would want to do that for her birthday. She would like to have a pet someday.

Finding a family is something she wishes for.

“I feel loved when people give me hugs,” she said. “Family means that they’re going to be nice to me, care about me.”

She’s interested in a single-parent household led by a mom, but is open to a two-parent home that is supportive — a caring family that she can form a deep connection with. Could you be that family for Beverlin?

There are about 5,000 children in Virginia’s foster care program and more than 750 of those children can be adopted. If you have questions about foster care/adoption, contact the VDSS Division of Family Services Adoption Recruitment Coordinator, at adoptioninquiries@dss.virginia.gov.

