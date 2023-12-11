Charge amended for Blacksburg man who allegedly threatened to bomb police department

BLACKSBURG, Va. – A charge has been amended for a Blacksburg man accused of threatening to bomb the Blacksburg Police Department, court records show.

The incident happened on Saturday, Oct. 14 and involved Jaden Eubanks.

Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

He was initially charged with threats to bomb or damage buildings, which is a felony charge; however, on Thursday, Dec. 7, it was amended to trespassing, a misdemeanor charge.

According to court records, he was found guilty and sentenced to 60 days, with 50 suspended.

He’s also on probation for a year.