Charge amended for Blacksburg man who allegedly threatened to bomb police department

He was found guilty and sentenced to 60 days, with 50 suspended

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

(Credit: Town of Blacksburg) (WSLS)

BLACKSBURG, Va. – A charge has been amended for a Blacksburg man accused of threatening to bomb the Blacksburg Police Department, court records show.

The incident happened on Saturday, Oct. 14 and involved Jaden Eubanks.

He was initially charged with threats to bomb or damage buildings, which is a felony charge; however, on Thursday, Dec. 7, it was amended to trespassing, a misdemeanor charge.

According to court records, he was found guilty and sentenced to 60 days, with 50 suspended.

He’s also on probation for a year.

