Group rallies against Evans Spring development in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – On Monday, a group gathered on the steps of Roanoke’s City Hall to rally against development in Evans spring.

In November, city leaders were presented with a master plan that could bring a $2.9 billion economic impact.

Neighbors in the area said they’re concerned about the environmental impacts of the project, saying it would increase urban heat in the area and destroy natural wetlands.

“Once that happens it can never be reversed,” Dr. Brenda Hale, NAACP Roanoke President said. “There are so many other options.”

The group also claims that development isn’t needed because there are already vacant and underutilized commercial spaces in the area.