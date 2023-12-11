Lynchburg leaders beg community for help with city’s unsolved murders

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg leaders are calling on all citizens to put their fears aside and help solve some of the city’s unsolved murders.

“We’ll never be able to bring these children back for these families, but one thing our community can give them is closure,” Stephanie Reed, Lynchburg Mayor said.

The mayor was joined by two mothers whose kids were murdered this year and begged the community to give information about the deaths of 6-year-old Kingston Campbell, 16-year-old Terrion Marshall, and 28-year-old Samantha Robinson, who was killed in 2021.

The mayor wants people to call crime stoppers with information, where they can stay fully anonymous.

“In our 25 years of doing this, none of our tipsters have ever ever been revealed. We take lots of safeguards to make sure we never know your name, we never know your phone number or your address,” a Crimestoppers spokesperson said.

The police chief had a similar plea.

“We still have unsolved homicides that you just heard about. What we need is our community to come forward. The plea is very simple: We know there are people in the community that have information related to these crimes and we need them to step up and come forward,” Ryan Zuidema, Lynchburg Chief of Police said.

Lynchburg officials are asking you to put yourself in the family’s shoes and speak up.

“If this was your daughter, your son, your sister, or your brother or mother or father, and you knew there was someone out there that had information that could solve these crimes, what would you want them to do? You would absolutely want them to come forward with that information,” Zuidema said.

Three years, three murders, lots of questions, and no answers.