Salem Disabled American Veterans members rally for reopening

SALEM. Va. – ”The local chapter of the DAV is suspended and closed, which is a sad day,” veteran and DAV member Bob Keitzer said.

Members are coming together to raise awareness nearly two months after the Salem chapter of the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) was suspended.

Veteran Bob Keitzer said it’s time to reopen.

“I hope that we can correct that and move forward,” Keitzer said.

We’ve been investigating the DAV’s suspension and we’ve been told it’s because the leadership at this chapter had not submitted important financial records in three years.

“I think the next step locally that we need to do is get the necessary paperwork in so that hopefully the suspension will be lifted,” Keitzer said.

Members held a rally on Monday. Veteran Keith Hager said they’re hoping to gain traction to get services back up and running for veterans.

“I know personally there are people that still need that help,” Hager said.

The Honor Guard is one of the largest services offered by the DAV, but since it’s suspension, that’s shut down too.

“We cannot provide military honors for those who have served honorably in the military,” Keitzer said.

Hager said they can no longer help struggling veterans get on their feet.

“Sometimes it’s just an ear for them to vent to. And it’s just sad that this stuff is not going on anymore,” Hager said.

We spoke with the Virginia chapter of the DAV Adjutant Bob Cox who said the chapter is under formal investigation.

“They can have a rally, that’s not going to change anything. The chapter has to abide by the letter that they got saying there was going to be a formal investigation,” Cox said.

But members tell me they won’t stop until someone at a higher level steps in to start reopening the chapter.

“What is the DAV doing to open up? Because this is hurting our area,” Keitzer said.