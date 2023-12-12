Virginia NAACP sues Gov. Youngkin over transparency of restoring voting rights to convicted felons

RICHMOND, Va. – The Virginia NAACP is suing Governor Glenn Youngkin.

The group claims the Youngkin administration is not being transparent in its decision to restore voting rights to certain convicted felons.

This comes after the NAACP filed a Freedom of Information Act and said the governor did not comply.

The NAACP said the lack of transparency is discriminating against Black Virginians, but Governor Glenn Youngkin said his office did hand over hundreds of documents to the Virginia NAACP.

“This was an unfortunate next step after we had really made meaningful attempts to be collaborative and cooperative through this whole process,” said Youngkin.

The court appearance is taking place on Tuesday in Richmond.