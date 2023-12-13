Grab your snow gear! Wintergreen Resort announces 2023-24 opening day

WINTERGREEN, Va. – Wintergreen Resort has announced its opening day for the 2023-24 season.

Officials said they will be opening the slopes for skiing and snowboarding on Friday, Dec. 15 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Trails that are expected to be open are as follows, according to resort officials:

Upper Dobie,

Lower Dobie,

Patch,

Teaching Area,

Upper Cross Trail,

Lower Cross Trail.

Officials said the Blue Ridge Express and Patch Lift will provide chairlift access to the areas.

Ski and snowboard rental prices can be seen here. The resort is also offering a special four-pack of lift tickets through Monday, Dec. 18. View details here.