Meet December’s 3 Degree Guarantee recipient: The Salvation Army

ROANOKE, Va. – ‘Tis the season for a new 3 Degree Guarantee recipient.

This December, during the season of giving, The Salvation Army will benefit from the accurate forecasts of Your Local Weather Authority.

Founded in 1865, the Salvation Army strives to uphold biblical values and ignite feelings of hope and healing within those who need it most, all in honor of Jesus Christ.

Over the years, the charitable organization has become ubiquitous, serving people in 133 countries, including several in our region that you can learn more about here.

This year, 10 News got into the Christmas spirit and partnered with the Salvation Army for the 2023 Angel Tree program.

Working to spread Christmas cheer, we shopped for angels, participated in bell ringing for the Red Kettle campaign and excitedly collected donations.

Wondering how 3 Degree Guarantee works? Here’s a breakdown:

If our forecasted temperature for a given day is within 3 degrees of the actual temperature, we’ll donate $10 to a specific charity

If our forecasted temperature is exactly on the dot, we’ll donate $100 to a specific charity

Click here to stay up-to-date with how we’re doing on our forecasts.

Interested in becoming a charity recipient? Click here to apply.