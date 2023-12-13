New traffic signal on Route 220 in Botetourt County to be activated on Dec. 14, 2023

New traffic signal to be activated in Daleville

DALEVILLE, Va. – A new traffic signal will be activated on Dec. 14, 2023, on Route 220 in Botetourt County, according to the sheriff’s office.

We’re told the signal is located at the intersection of Route 220 and Fieldstone Lane, as shown below.

The community expressed concerns about the sight distance as a driver approached the signal, which Sheriff Ward took to VDOT. Officials said that the warning lights have been adequately placed and surpass the required design guidelines.

That said, there are not any plans for grading in the median to improve sight distance, the post read.

But, authorities said they were able to consider other things.

“With the support of county administration, we were able to add some safety improvements such as tree trimming to improve sight distance.”

Additionally, there is concern over drivers who do not obey the speed limit in the area. Authorities said the speed limit on Route 220 will be 45 miles per hour both ways.

The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office will continue to focus on safety as drivers get used to the new signal.

“... A variable message board and speed trailer will be deployed to remind motorists to slow down in the 45-mph zone,” authorities said on social media. “Deputies will perform high-visibility traffic enforcement to encourage safe driving behaviors.”