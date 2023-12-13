54º
Join Insider

Local News

Trial date set for man who was on the run for 20 days in August

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Shawn Tolbert, Manhunt, New River Valley, Crime, Pulaski County
Shawn Tolbert's trial date has been set for charges he's facing in Pulaski County.

PULASKI CO., Va. – A trial date has been set for the man who was on the run from the police for 20 days in August.

Shawn Tolbert was taken into custody on Aug. 30 after being on the run for 20 days. He was staying in a bus in a good samaritan’s backyard, who said he had no idea that Tolbert was a fugitive.

Tolbert has charges in several jurisdictions, including Craig County, Pulaski County, Montgomery County, and Roanoke County.

The trial date for his misdemeanor charge of obstruction of justice in Pulaski County is now set for Feb. 7 after it was continued on Dec. 13, 2023, court documents show.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Alli Graham came aboard the digital team as an evening digital content producer in June 2022.

email