Trial date set for man who was on the run for 20 days in August

Shawn Tolbert's trial date has been set for charges he's facing in Pulaski County.

PULASKI CO., Va. – A trial date has been set for the man who was on the run from the police for 20 days in August.

Have breaking news delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

Shawn Tolbert was taken into custody on Aug. 30 after being on the run for 20 days. He was staying in a bus in a good samaritan’s backyard, who said he had no idea that Tolbert was a fugitive.

Tolbert has charges in several jurisdictions, including Craig County, Pulaski County, Montgomery County, and Roanoke County.

The trial date for his misdemeanor charge of obstruction of justice in Pulaski County is now set for Feb. 7 after it was continued on Dec. 13, 2023, court documents show.