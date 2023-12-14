Sheriff Morgan Millirons achieves historic first in Giles County

Millirons took his oath Wednesday at the Giles County courthouse in Pearisburg. Millirons was joined by his family at the ceremony.

PEARISBURG, Va. – A historic moment in the New River Valley, as Giles County Sheriff Morgan Millirons was sworn in for the fifth consecutive time Wednesday as the sheriff of Giles County.

Millirons is the first Sheriff in Giles County history to serve five consecutive terms. In Virginia, sheriffs are elected by the public every 4 years, meaning at the end of his next term, Millirons will have spent two decades serving his community in the role.

He along with other members of the Giles County’s Sheriff’s Department took their oaths Wednesday at the Giles County courthouse in Pearisburg. Millirons was joined by his family at the ceremony. His fifth term begins Jan. 1, 2024.