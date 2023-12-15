Red Cross of Southwest Virginia seeking ‘Celebration of Heroes’ nominations

It’s time to honor the heroes in our community!

The American Red Cross of Southwest Virginia wants you to nominate someone for the amazing work they do in the community.

Whether they saved a life or performed a courageous act, the Red Cross wants to recognize them.

Ten individuals will be chosen from different categories, including Animal Rescue, Corporate Hero, Military, Firefighter, 911 Dispatcher, Blood Donor, Workplace, Law Enforcement, Education, or Medical.

“Nominate members of your community that do great service for our area so that we can recognize them,” said American Red Cross of Virginia Communications Director Jonathan McNamara. “So many people give back on a daily basis to our community.”

The Celebration of Heroes event is set for April 18, 2024. The deadline to nominate someone is February 16, 2024.