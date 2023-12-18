67% of Virginians want a white Christmas, according to survey

Roanoke – Christmas is just a week away, and some people are asking Santa for snow. It’s the most wonderful time of the year. Whether you love snow or you hate it, a new survey shows 59% of Americans are hoping for a white Christmas.

Based on data from the last 70 years, that’s happened 11 times in the Roanoke Valley.

The last one was three years ago in 2020. Since we had an inch of snow on the ground Christmas day, it meets the criteria for this weather phenomenon.

Two kids in downtown said they really wanted snow on Christmas.

“Because my puppy hasn’t seen snow yet and I would really like for him to have fun,” Mason Byers said.

“Just to play and to see my puppy because she hasn’t seen snow either,” Noah Thomas said.

While 67% of Virginians are hoping for a white Christmas, your local weather authority said it’s unlikely for 2023.

Unfortunately, most of us will only see this winter wonderland in a holiday movie this year.

Historically the odds go up with increased elevation, so the highest chances are places like Hot Springs and Bland at 21%, followed by Blacksburg at 17% Roanoke and Lynchburg at 12% and with the lowest probability in Danville at 6%. But that isn’t stopping some locals from dreaming of a snowy Christmas morning.

“Oh gosh, what would it mean… I mean, it would be great just being able to spend it with my family, we don’t really travel too much on Christmas day, which is perfect for a snowy day, right?” Kristie Pearson said.

No matter how nice you’ve been this year, it doesn’t appear that Santa is bringing our long-awaited snow.