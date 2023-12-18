James Madison University Football fans excited for university's first-ever bowl game

HARRISONBURG, Va. – For the first time ever, James Madison University Football will be playing in a bowl game.

This comes after months of back and forth between the university and the NCAA on the school’s bowl eligibility.

But, because not enough teams were bowl eligible, JMU is now playing in the Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Dec. 23.

“I’m so so hype. I can’t even put into words how excited I am. Just like the eagerness to get down there and see what the football team is going to do I;m just so excited,” said JMU Senior and Marching Royal Duke, Summer Khaswan.

Khaswan along with half of the other Marching Royal Dukes will be heading down to Texas to perform during the half-time show, and of course cheer on JMU football.

After thinking the team wasn’t eligible for a bowl game because of NCAA rules, JMU parent, Rick Gross is excited to watch the Dukes play alongside his son.

“We should be going to a bowl. We should be going to a bowl game. We deserve it. These kids are good kids,” said Gross.

JMU Alum, Justin Tarbell had season tickets this year and is not missing out on this season’s final game. Even if it is a 19 hour drive from Richmond, Va. to Fort Worth.

“I think it’s going to be exciting. I’m just excited more for the atmosphere, just the game. It being the Armed Forces bowl there’s a lot that goes into it,” said Tarbell.

While not every JMU fan can make the trip to Texas, JMU Parent, Stephanie Folks is planning a watch party for JMU fans in the Roanoke Valley.

“We are helping to organize a watch party at Big Lick Brewing on the 23rd at 3p.m. We just want to have an opportunity for fans to get together and cheer for the Dukes and be able to cheer from afar,” said Folks.

Find a watch party location near you, here.